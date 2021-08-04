Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:PRI opened at $146.35 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

