Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock worth $17,959,824. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

