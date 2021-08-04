Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,396 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of iRobot worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

iRobot stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

