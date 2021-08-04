Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.71 Million Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 736,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982,774 shares of company stock valued at $86,562,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

