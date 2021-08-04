Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $28.13 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Futu by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Futu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

