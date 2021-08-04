Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,909 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,387 shares of company stock worth $8,123,796. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.38. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.