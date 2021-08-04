Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,376 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

ODFL stock opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

