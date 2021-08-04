Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 222.2% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Capri by 805.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Capri by 2,695.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 42.1% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.