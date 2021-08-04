Private Management Group Inc. Has $15.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 155.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

