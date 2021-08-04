Private Management Group Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $277.14. 66,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $169.20 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

