Private Management Group Inc. Has $23.19 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,018. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

