Private Management Group Inc. Invests $11.85 Million in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 965,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

