Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $30,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

