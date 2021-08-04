PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PROG by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in PROG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

