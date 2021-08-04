Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

PROG stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.13. Progenity has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter worth $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter worth $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 152.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

