Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 1.79.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,409,073 shares of company stock worth $86,078,008. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.