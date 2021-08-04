Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB opened at $67.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

