Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

