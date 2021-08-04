Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,770 Price Target at UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,677.44 ($21.92).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,417.85. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a market cap of £36.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders bought a total of 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 over the last ninety days.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

