PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PTC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.