PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 876.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of PTC Therapeutics worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $322,000.

PTCT stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

