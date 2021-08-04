Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 42,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,196,761. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

