Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Hershey Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hershey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

