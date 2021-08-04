Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Lowered by Analyst

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

