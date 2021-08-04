Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

