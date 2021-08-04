Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Increased by Analyst

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Provident Financial stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provident Financial by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.