Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

