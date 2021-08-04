Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

XLNX stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,156,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,289 shares of company stock worth $4,917,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

