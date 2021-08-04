Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Issued By B. Riley

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

