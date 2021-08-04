Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $926.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12. IMAX has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.