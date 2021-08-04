Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Wedbush

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

MA stock opened at $367.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock worth $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

