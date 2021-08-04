Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

NYSE:MOH opened at $277.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $277.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.01.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

