Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for A. O. Smith Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

