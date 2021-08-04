Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56. Compugen has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

