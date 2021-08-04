Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

TKR stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.10.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,531. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in The Timken by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

