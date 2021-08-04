Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered by Analyst

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.92.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,137 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avantor by 37.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after buying an additional 303,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock valued at $112,262,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

