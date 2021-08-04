Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.41.

TSE:LUN opened at C$11.13 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.73.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.