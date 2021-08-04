Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report issued on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.