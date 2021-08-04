Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Raised by Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

