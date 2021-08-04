Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI opened at $436.05 on Monday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $436.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

