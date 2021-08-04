Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut by Analyst

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TENB. Barclays increased their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

TENB opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

