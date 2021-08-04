Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

