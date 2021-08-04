Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Cut by Analyst

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

VKTX opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

