Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for MaxLinear, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for MaxLinear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,475.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,102 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

