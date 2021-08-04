QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 24,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,896. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.