Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,648 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

QTRX opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

