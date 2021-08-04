Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $837.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,670,496 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.