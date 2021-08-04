Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Quhuo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $149.85 million and a PE ratio of -13.62.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quhuo (QH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.