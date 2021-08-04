Quidel (QDEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

