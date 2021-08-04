QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,781 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

